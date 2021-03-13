Tyson Fury Says He Was Meant To Fight Drew McIntyre At a UK PPV Last Year

During an interview with Behind the Gloves, Tyson Fury said that there were plans for a match with Drew McIntyre at a PPV in the UK last year before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to it.

He said: “I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year. I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a PPV event in the UK, but none of that happened, thanks to COVID. So, COVID has cost me SummerSlam, [WrestleMania], PPV with Drew McIntyre, the Wilder rematch, and the Joshua fight. So, thank you, COVID.”