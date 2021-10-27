Tyson Fury’s Wife Says Fury Still In Contact With WWE, Will Wrestle Again

Tyson Fury still has pro wrestling appearances in his future, according to his wife. The boxing champion made headlines when he faced Braun Strowman in a match at WWE Crown Jewel, and has regularly teased a match with Drew McIntyre. Speaking with BBC Newcastle, Fury’s wife Paris said Fury is still in regular contact with WWE and has wrestling appearances in his future plans.

“He is in touch with Vince McMahon all the time,” Paris said (per Cultaholic). “He loves it. My sons are all big fans of it. For Tyson to do it is kind of like a Disneyland trip, the kids love to go and they meet all the wrestlers. To be that cool dad that can give them kids that dream, he does it.”

She continued, “I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve come to do this, and obviously being a young man he told me he was a fan of all these wrestlers. So he’s definitely probably going to go into that again. I’m sure he will bounce into that WWE ring one of the days.”