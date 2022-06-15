Tyson Fury Teases Exhibition Bouts Against Mike Tyson and the Rock

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain (via Fightful), boxer and one-time WWE wrestler Tyson Fury spoke about his future and teased possible exhibition bouts against Mike Tyson and The Rock.

He said: “I’m gonna take some exhibition matches, some ‘not real’ fights that are purely entertainment factor. This is not professional boxing, this is pure entertainment. Nothing more, nothing less. The difference is, the exhibition is you’re not there to win or lose. You’re there to enjoy, have a good time, and put on a show for the fans. You can fight old-timers, famous people, whoever you want. I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, whoever. The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, that would be fantastic. You never know who we could be fighting on one of these shows, but that’s what I’m open to in the upcoming future.”