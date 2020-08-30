Tyson Fury to Drew McIntyre: ‘Bring It You Greasy Chump!’ (Video)

– WWE World champion Drew McIntyre and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury have been having a war of words on social media in recent months. It continued earlier today, with Tyson Fury delivering a formal challenge to McIntyre via Twitter. You can see the video Fury released below, along with a transcript of his comments:

“Been sitting on the train on my home after a long and busy weekend, and I’m thinking about people I want to punch in the face. And the first one that springs to mind is a big fella called Drew McIntyre. Now Drew, you’ve been having quite a bit to say about me lately. I’d love to punch your face in, honestly. Bang! Right in the lips. So, grow a pair, step up to the plate, like I say to your mate AJ, and come fight the master — me. So this is an official challenge video to Drew McIntyre, the WWE Heavyweight Champion of the world. I already knocked your pal out, Braun Strowman. I’ll do the same to you. Bring it.”

Fury wrote in the caption for the tweet, “CHALLENGE vid to @DMcIntyreWWE bring it you greasy chump! @WWE @btsportwwe @WWEonFOX.” McIntyre has not yet responded to the video. Fury did have a match in WWE last October at Crown Jewel, where he beat Braun Strowman via count out.