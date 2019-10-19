Tyson Fury and Triple H Speak on How Fury’s WWE Deal Came Together

– Yahoo! Sports recently spoke to undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury and WWE executive Triple H ahead of WWE Crown Jewel. Below are some highlights. Tyson Fury is scheduled to face WWE Superstar Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 on October 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury on how his WWE deal came together: “I was at home, minding my own business, recovering from [the Otto Wallin fight] a few weeks ago, and I got a call from one of my guys and they asked if I would be interested in fighting in WWE. Of course, as soon as he said that I jumped at the chance. He asked if I would be OK coming off of the injury and I said, ‘Yeah, no problem.’ I got told about it on a Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. and I was on the plane the next day at 6 a.m.”

Triple H on how the opportunity came up for Fury: “As Tyson was making his comeback and coming up, he was really making waves and I said this is something interesting and we should keep our eye on this. We had an opportunity come up where we thought maybe we could do something with him. The timing was just right, not only was he interested, but he said right now would be a great time to do something and it kind of happened very quickly from there.”

Triple H on Fury’s athleticism and charisma: “When recruiting straight athletes to become WWE superstars, the first thing I look for is charisma. The athleticism, we can teach. When you find an elite-level athlete, like a Tyson Fury, that brings that level of charisma naturally [it’s great]. The truth is, in all of this, Tyson Fury is custom-made for all of this. He is the ultimate entertainer and showman. For WWE, it was a no-brainer for us when he said he had interest in it. We said, ‘Let’s go.’”

Fury on how he’s a natural talker: “You know me, I’m a natural talker. If there were world championships for talking, I’d definitely be the lineal champion at that, that’s for sure. I feel like I was almost made for this entertainment factor. I feel like this is going to be my coming-out party for the biggest entertainment show that is ever going to happen with Tyson Fury. I feel like there’s more effort and more production that goes into this fight than what goes into when I fought all of my other fights combined.”