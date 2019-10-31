wrestling / News
Tyson Fury Defeats Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel Via Count Out (Pics, Video)
– The highly anticipated Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury match at WWE Crown Jewel ended in a count out victory for the undefeated boxing champion. During the match, Fury hit Strowman with a big right that sent him over onto the floor. Strowman was then counted out. So, it looks like Tyson Fury remains undefeated for now.
Strowman didn’t take the loss well. After he was counted out, he got back to the ring and hit Fury with a powerslam to get his heat back. Either way, it seems “get these hands” went in reverse for Strowman with this loss.
You can follow along with 411’s live coverage of the event here. You can also check out some images and short clips from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.
THE MONSTER WALKS.#WWECrownJewel @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/qzuidaHAPs
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
Do your thing, #GypsyKing.@Tyson_Fury #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/7h3McmFlgy
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
Oh, you better believe @Tyson_Fury came prepared. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/8wf7YTPVhL
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
He's been doing his homework.#WWECrownJewel @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/RBnj7fUu0p
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
#TysonVsBraun. IT'S ON.#WWECrownJewel @Tyson_Fury @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/U8vH8BCimg
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 31, 2019
GOT HIM THAT TIME.#WWECrownJewel @BraunStrowman #TysonVsBraun pic.twitter.com/8jChJLBK0E
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
The #GypsyKing @Tyson_Fury has officially stepped into @BraunStrowman's world. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/8fY39EhI57
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
A WIN'S A WIN.@Tyson_Fury just did his thing and earned a count-out VICTORY over @BraunStrowman at #WWECrownJewel! #TysonVsBraun pic.twitter.com/m170Vs0N9W
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
You had to know @BraunStrowman wasn't going to take that loss well… #WWECrownJewel #TysonVsBraun pic.twitter.com/rkvUbL18oF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
