Tyson Fury Defeats Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel Via Count Out (Pics, Video)

– The highly anticipated Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury match at WWE Crown Jewel ended in a count out victory for the undefeated boxing champion. During the match, Fury hit Strowman with a big right that sent him over onto the floor. Strowman was then counted out. So, it looks like Tyson Fury remains undefeated for now.

Strowman didn’t take the loss well. After he was counted out, he got back to the ring and hit Fury with a powerslam to get his heat back. Either way, it seems “get these hands” went in reverse for Strowman with this loss.

