Tyson Fury Would Want To Fight Brock Lesnar Next
October 25, 2019 | Posted by
– While he must first get through Braun Strowman, Tyson Fury already has his sights set on another competitor. However, there are no plans for Fury to wrestle another match after WWE Crown Jewel.
“No plans as of yet to do another fight as of yet, just go back to my day job, but after that – who knows? You might see another appearance after this one,” Fury told Sportskeeda. But if he does wrestle another match, he has an opponent in mind. “If I was to continue, I would want to fight Brock Lesnar.”
Fury is set to make big money at Crown Jewel, and while the exact figure is all over the place, it at least in the seven figures.
