Tyson Fury Is Open To Possibility Of Full-Time WWE Career, Triple H Weighs In After Clash At The Castle

As previously noted, Tyson Fury appeared at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, where he punched out Austin Theory to prevent a Money in the Bank cash-in. During the postshow media scrum, Fury addressed the possibility of joining WWE in a full-time role after his boxing career, with Triple H also commenting on it.

Fury noted that he’s currently focused on boxing, but that his passion for WWE has him open to joining the company in the future.

“At the moment, I’m a heavyweight world champion and I have plenty of fights that I have to take in the next few years, but I really have a passion for WWE, as you saw me at Crown Jewel and here and a couple of other events,” Fury said via Fightful. “Never say never, let’s just say, Triple H is here and I’d definitely be open to it in the future for sure.”

Triple H offered his own response, mentioning that “the door is always open” for Fury in WWE.

“When Tyson Fury does finish his work inside the boxing ring, probably the entire time as the world heavyweight champion, retiring undefeated, but when he does that, the door is always open for him here, we’d love to do business with him,” Triple H said. “We enjoy what we get to do with him now. Having him, and his family here is our pleasure. I know they mess with each other, I saw the look between him and Roman Reigns tonight, when the time comes and Tyson Fury and I have that conversation, I can guarantee you this, we’re gonna have to build some bigger stadiums, somewhere, to hold that event.”