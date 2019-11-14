Tyson Fury Says the Door Is Open for a WWE Return, Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him About His Picking Up Pro Wrestling

– talkSPORT recently interviewed undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury, who discussed his time in WWE. According to Fury, he and his team have left the door open for a future return to WWE. Below are some highlights.

Fury on being a fan of WWE: “I have been a fan of WWE all my life. I’ve been a big fan of all the big wrestlers. I am athletic enough to be able to learn quickly. Vince McMahon said he has recruited sports stars from all different sports and he has never seen anyone come into their game, have a couple of training sessions, and pick it up like that. I looked like a natural in there! It didn’t go down to well with my management, promoters, trainers, family. Everyone was saying ‘oh the Wilder fight, you are going to get injured’, but the Wilder fight may as well be a million moons away.”

On possibly having another match in WWE: “We have left the door open. WrestleMania is coming up in April so who knows – never say never.”

Tyson Fury on a fight with Anthony Joshua: “I believe 100 per cent yes. It has got to happen. I have three fights left on my contract. Deontay Wilder is next and if Wilder wants it again, he can. Then I will fight the winner of Joshua and Ruiz Jr, for sure.”