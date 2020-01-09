wrestling / News
Tyson Fury’s Next WWE Appearance Reportedly Depends On Result Of Boxing Fight
A new report from WrestleVotes claims that whether or not Tyson Fury shows up for Wrestlemania depends on if he wins his fight with Deontay Wilder on February 22. The fight is ‘crucial’ to if he will appear in Tampa. If Wilder wins, Vince McMahon reportedly won’t want to pay for someone who lost on PPV.
The report reads: “Lots of speculation regarding Tyson Fury & WrestleMania. Source said his fight at MGM Grand vs. Deontay Wilder on February 22 is crucial to him appearing in Tampa. If Wilder wins, Vince isn’t throwing $$ at a guy who just lost on PPV. So to a degree, the ball is in Fury’s court.”
