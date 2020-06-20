wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyson Kidd Is ‘At Peace’ With His In-Ring Career Being Over, Theme For Next Week’s NXT UK
June 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Tyson Kidd has come to terms with the fact that will never be an in-ring competitor again. Kidd, who’s career of course came to an end after a necky injury suffered in 2017, replied to a fan who said she hoped to see him in the ring again noting that he’s “totally at peace” with the fact that it won’t happen and that he loves his work as a producer for the company:
I won’t be back in the ring, and I’m totally at peace with that. I love what I do, I work with the best talent on the planet 🌎❤️ https://t.co/qYliN6OSjE
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 19, 2020
– Wrestling Inc reports that next week’s episode of NXT UK will be another “Superstar Picks” episode, with wrestlers picking matches to be shown.
More Trending Stories
- TJ Perkins Claims He Was Taken Advantage Of By Female Wrestlers When He Was 15
- Arn Anderson on Vince McMahon Firing Daniel Bryan for Choking Out Justin Roberts, Why It Was ‘Lousy’ to Fire Bryan Over That
- Jim Cornette & Wife Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Grooming Talent In OVW
- WWE Issues Statement on Jordan Devlin Accusations, Details on Other UK Misconduct Allegations