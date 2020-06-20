wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyson Kidd Is ‘At Peace’ With His In-Ring Career Being Over, Theme For Next Week’s NXT UK

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tyson Kidd has come to terms with the fact that will never be an in-ring competitor again. Kidd, who’s career of course came to an end after a necky injury suffered in 2017, replied to a fan who said she hoped to see him in the ring again noting that he’s “totally at peace” with the fact that it won’t happen and that he loves his work as a producer for the company:

Wrestling Inc reports that next week’s episode of NXT UK will be another “Superstar Picks” episode, with wrestlers picking matches to be shown.

