Tyson Kidd Believes His WWE Producer Work Is Bigger Than His In-Ring Career

In an interview with The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Tyson Kidd spoke about his work as a producer in WWE, which he believes are bigger than his in-ring career. Here are highlights:

On meeting Tamina: “I remember meeting her, she came to a WWE TV taping, and she wasn’t signed yet. I remember meeting her that day, and she gets signed, and she gets quickly paired up with The Usos. The Usos already kind of figured themselves out, and they all get called up to the main roster. We’re [Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Kidd] wrestling them four nights a week, five nights a week. I was kind of training Tamina on the road since 2010. She’s been this very long-term project of mine. She’s such a great person, and it’s so easy to open up and want to help her. It’s so easy to do.”

On his work as a producer: “I’ve taught people before, but I was younger, and I was able to get in there physically and teach them what I was trying to explain. I didn’t know in this role if I was going to be able to do that same thing. I didn’t know if I could communicate verbally the message I’m trying to get across. It was a learning process for me to figure out how to balance that. Then, I shadowed so many great people. You had Kayla [Braxton] interviewing Michael Hayes earlier; Michael has taught me so much. Bret and Jamie Noble, all these guys I shadowed. And then, somehow, someway, I fell into and started producing more and more women’s matches until it became exclusive now. But I love it. It’s so much more than my own career. It’s more sentimental. Not to take away from my own career, but what I’m doing now is not even close. The comparison is not even close.”