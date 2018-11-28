Tyson Kidd On His Career Ending Injury, His Relationship With Samoa Joe, More

Tyson Kidd recently spoke withSlam Wrestling, discussing his career ending injury, what went wrong on the muscle buster, and more…

On Working With Joe The Night Of The Injury: “The night of injury, it was just one of those days where the show was being changed — up to the last minute — but the show was being changed and the next thing I know it’s me against Joe in a dark match,” Kidd said. “I’d never worked Joe before. I’d of course seen him. I’m a student of the game, I’ve seen everybody. But I’d never physically worked him. When we landed on the Muscle Buster, I saw the whitest light I’ve ever seen. I thought it was a concussion for a second. I remember thinking, ‘Man, I did this whole match, completely on the fly, I pulled it off and then I get rocked at the end.'”

On What He Thinks Went Wrong: “I have a picture and I think my hands are in the wrong position compared to other ones I’ve seen. I wasn’t able to run through it with him (before the match),” Kidd explained. “I drop, bang, and at first I saw this light and I was like, ‘Ah, man.’ And then my whole body went limp. It felt like it weighed a million pounds. I was completely paralyzed. I was paralyzed from the neck down.”

On The Moments After The Injury: “We hit, however long it takes him to pin me 1, 2, 3, give it a beat and then I could move my fingers and toes,” Kidd said. “It was probably five or six seconds. But time stands still. I knew because I was being pinned, but in terms of sense of time, it was out the window. If it had just happened and I’m just laying there, I would have had no clue, but since I was being pinned, I know it was only a matter of several seconds.”

On His Actual Injury: “I didn’t fracture my neck, I didn’t break it, but technically it’s actually worse. The ligament holding the C2 ruptured, so my disc hit my spinal cord,” Kidd said. “That’s what caused the temporary paralysis. You don’t have to sever your spinal cord to be paralyzed for life. You could just touch it and be paralyzed for life. There are different situations obviously.”

On Being told His career Was Over: “The doctor comes in and these are his exact words: ‘Hey, your wrestling career is over, I’d like to do emergency surgery right now,’ ” Kidd said. “I’m thinking, ‘Man, first off, you need to learn how to speak to people because that’s not how a conversation starts.'”

On Being Told He Had To Be Airlifted Due to The Severity of Him Injury: “She said, ‘You have a very, very similar injury to Christopher Reeve, and the truth is your C2 is what controls your breathing. When it hit your spinal cord, you should have suffocated to death right there,” Kidd recalled. “She said five percent of people survive this injury and of the five who do, 99% are paralyzed.”

On Life Post Surgery: “I just would try to fill up my time literally playing video games,” Kidd said. “I have this room upstairs and I would literally be playing video games all night. I wasn’t drinking like a mad man, but I’d be drinking a bunch of beers up there while I was playing and the next thing I knew it was like 7 a.m. and I’m coming out of that room and the sun’s coming up. It was this horrible cycle. And obviously there are people with much worse stories than that. But for me, that was as bad as it got. Physically that was probably as bad as it got. Even then, a year later, I was having a hard time getting my body back,” Kidd said. “(It was almost like I was) coasting through life or like I’d lost or had misplaced my purpose in life. I mean I was getting paid every week. That was cool, but I was not on the road. I was used to a very specific lifestyle. Before I got hurt, I was on the road five days a week and then I’d come home for a day and a half. And some of those times, I’d be filming Total Divas, so at some point I was working seven days a week, which I was cool. I loved it. And then you go from that to zero. It’s a hell of a shell shock. It took a long time to kind of come to grips with it. It took a long time to get out of that and be like ‘Okay, I’ve gotta do something,’ but I guess, especially initially, I didn’t know what it was.” “To all of a sudden go from feeling almost invincible to being temporarily paralyzed to then having rods and screws in my neck and not really being able to move around to seeing my body change, I definitely, definitely, definitely did not feel myself at all. I remember filming Total Divas and we went on this vacation with Mandy Rose’s family. It was August/September and it was hot out and I didn’t want to take my shirt off in the Florida sun. I was so self-conscious. I was like, ‘This is not me.’ I felt like I’d inherited somebody’s almost broken-down body.”

On His Relationship With Samoa Joe Now: “There’s an unwritten protocol when you hurt somebody,” Kidd explained. “And when I say you hurt somebody, obviously it’s not on purpose, but it still happens. I know I’ve rocked guys before where I checked on them after to make sure everything’s cool.” “Joe did come to the hospital that night,” he said, revealing that he stayed in touch with Joe. “We spoke that night. We would text throughout the time I was hurt, but I only saw him face to face when I got hurt and when I did see him that night, things were still up in the air with the severity of my injury. He was definitely remorseful and I think we all are when we hurt somebody and when somebody gets hurt under our watch. Stuff happens. We perform at such a high level so many days a week that things are going to happen. We just have to do the best we can to take care of each other and to let a person know that we’re there for them when they do get hurt. My first day back as a producer after two years, once I was out of meetings, he was the first guy who I Terminator-style sought out and found. And we had a very good talk and we’re friends. We get along great.”

On Vince Offering Him a Backstage Job & His Legacy: “I didn’t know if I’d be good at it and I didn’t know what all it entailed. I didn’t know if I would get any real fulfillment out of it. But right off the bat, maybe two weeks in, I was a part of a battle royal and I had an idea that Tye Dillinger would be one of the last three guys. I thought his ’10’ stuff was getting over and I thought it would be good and he could have a good showing. I’ve been given those same things where maybe you’re not being super featured but they throw you a little something and then see what happens out of it. The audience was completely with (Dillinger),” Kidd said. “When he came back, he was happy and I felt that fulfillment, which now I’ve felt a million times over. I love my job. I’ve been doing this now almost a year and a half and I haven’t taken a week off yet. I see that a lot, and then of course I’ll see negative comments. The truth is in the middle somewhere,” Kidd said. “I think I did well for myself. In ’06 when I got signed, there weren’t many guys under 200 pounds who got signed and I think I outdid anything I was ever expected to do. I was told many, many times I would never make it, but I knew I wasn’t giving up and I knew I was just going to keep working and keep working and keep working. I definitely appreciate the comments. I don’t know if it breaks my heart to say it or not, but I feel like my legacy might be more behind the scenes than it ever was in the ring,” Kidd said. “That feels kind of funny for me to say because I spent so much time in the ring and trying to perfect every movement that I ever did. But I think when it’s all said and done, my legacy might be more behind the scenes than in the ring. I’m so proud of everything I did in the ring. Not every match was a home run, but if you go back and watch my in-ring stuff and watch my career, I’m very proud of it. I think bell to bell, in-ring work, I’d put it up against a lot of people’s work. But at the same time, I think I’ve hit something that’s working for me backstage and working for me with the talent. I think my legacy is being built now and I think it is going to overshadow what I did in the ring.”