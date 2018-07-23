Tyson Kidd Discusses His Career Ending Injury & New Role in WWE

– Tyson Kidd recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet at ‘That Wrestling Event’ in Orlando, FL (via ringsidenews.com) about his career ending injury, and his new role as a WWE producer…

On His Career Ending Injury: “I remember everything, I lost feeling for about five seconds head to toe, time stands still, you just sit there like in no control whatsoever it wasn’t in my control, I was at someone’s mercy just sitting there, you can’t move anything, everything in your body feels like it weighs like two million pounds. There was some weird voice telling me that this isn’t permanent, it doesn’t mean that it’s right but luckily, thankfully it was.”

On Who Reached Out To Him: As soon as I got hurt Kurt Angle reached out to me and Steve Austin reached out to me and Edge who I already had a pretty good relationship with.”

On His Role as a Producer in WWE: “I work backstage as, I guess my role is a producer, I’ve been doing it for a year now and I love it. Took a little bit to get adjusted and kind of back in the mix, you know I was away for two years but it’s been awesome and I get to work with some great talent. I love sitting and collaborating with people and just being creative, we all are throwing ideas in and next thing you know some match is being made in the ring that I had some small part in and it feels fulfilling and there is no physical trauma to me so it’s all good.”