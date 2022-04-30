Tyson Kidd on Getting to See Ronda Rousey in WWE Again

– During a recent interview with the Dropkick Podcast, WWE producer Tyson Kidd discussed seeing Part 2 of the WWE career of Ronda Rousey. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s cool. It’s cool to see part 2 of Ronda’s WWE career. We saw that first run from WrestleMania 34 to WrestleMania 35 and it was awesome. She had a hell of a run. Now in the three years she’s been gone, the game has changed quite a bit. She definitely lit a spark and definitely helped elevate the women’s division in her first run. I don’t know the inner workings as much as people maybe think I do, I don’t know if the women would have main evented for the first time without [Rousey]. But I do know, for example last year, Bianca and Sasha main-evented in a singles match. [Rousey] really helped elevate things, [but] our women have taken that ball and scored 300 touchdowns with it. They’ve been running for miles with that ball.”

Ronda Rousey will get another shot at Charlotte Flair next month at WrestleMania Backlash 2022 in an I Quit Match for the SmackDown title. The event will be held on May 8 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.