Tyson Kidd on How Triple H Retiring Was a Choice Taken Out of His Hands

– During a recent appearance on the Dropkick Podcast, WWE producer and former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd spoke about Triple H having to retire from the ring due to his recent heart issues. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, I mean obviously it’s a similar situation to me where it was taken out of his hands. He didn’t have a say with his heart condition. It was forced upon him. While it’s still so new to him, I haven’t spoken with him. Even if he’s having a hard time now, it’s something that he might look back on in a few years and be like ‘Well, in a weird way it’s okay this happened because the decision is made for you.’ I’ve seen people not be happy with these decisions and it eats at them. I wrestled him a couple of times, had a couple of matches against DX. It was always a great experience wrestling him and competing with him. He’s the guy who was behind all of my NXT stuff. NXT was his thing, if he didn’t want me there he could have easily said no.”

Triple H announced his in-ring retirement for wrestling last month.