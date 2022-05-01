Tyson Kidd on Sasha Banks and Naomi Becoming a Successful Tag Team

– During a recent interview with the Dropkick Podcast, WWE producer Tyson Kidd spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi becoming a women’s tag team. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s really cool to see it. To see where both have gone in seven years. Naomi is one of those talents, you can put her [anywhere]. Say she isn’t being used, you can all of the sudden put her on the show for the Women’s Championship and it just makes sense and the people love it. Naomi just has that. She’s always had that. Sasha I think is very special. I think a lot of the women are. We work very well together. Sasha is very special because I saw her come up in NXT. I’ve seen all this growth in her as a performer. It’s very cool for me that she and Naomi are a team.”

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles last month at WrestleMania 38: Night 2, beating the team of Carmella and Zelina Vega.