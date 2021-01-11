Tyson Kidd Praises Bayley As Most Improved Wrestler He’s Ever Seen

Tyson Kidd took to social media to praise Bayley as the most improved wrestler he’s ever seen. The WWE producer posted to Twitter on Sunday, praising Bayley as her Broken Skull Sessions debuted today. He wrote:

“Mannnnnn, I have nothing but love in my heart when it comes to @itsBayleyWWE I’ve told her personally and I’ll publicly say it-she’s the most improved wrestler I’ve ever seen in front of my eyes. It’s incredibly inspiring to see and highly contagious to be around.”

— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 11, 2021