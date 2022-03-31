wrestling / News

Tyson Kidd Reportedly Back at Work, in Dallas for WrestleMania 38

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Natalya Tyson Kidd TJ Wilson WWE Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE producer Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) is in Dallas, Texas this week ahead of WrestleMania 38. Per the report, Kidd recently returned to work last Monday on Raw in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kidd had not been on the road working with WWE over the last several months. Meanwhile, Kidd’s wife, Natalya, will be in action at WrestleMania 38: Night 1 on Saturday, April 2. She’ll be teaming with Shayna Baszler in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

