wrestling / News
Tyson Kidd Reportedly Back at Work, in Dallas for WrestleMania 38
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE producer Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) is in Dallas, Texas this week ahead of WrestleMania 38. Per the report, Kidd recently returned to work last Monday on Raw in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Kidd had not been on the road working with WWE over the last several months. Meanwhile, Kidd’s wife, Natalya, will be in action at WrestleMania 38: Night 1 on Saturday, April 2. She’ll be teaming with Shayna Baszler in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Praises Max Caster, Says Caster Would Beat Him In A Rap Battle
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Sid’s Lack Of Creative Support In WCW, His Horrific Leg Injury At WCW Sin
- Mick Foley On Scott Steiner Getting A Live Microphone At WWE Hall of Fame: ‘Anything Could Happen’
- Possible Spoiler On Talent Being Brought In For WrestleMania Weekend