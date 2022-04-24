Tyson Kidd Says WWE Producer Role Helped Him Adjust To In-Ring Retirement

In an interview with the the Dropkick Podcast (via Fightful), Tyson Kidd said that he might not have been at peace with his in-ring retirement if not for his producer role in WWE.

He said: “Yeah. There’s a lot of things I do miss about it. But, I got hurt at 34 right before I turned 35. Even then, I knew at some point this stage is going to come to an end. When I got hurt, I was forced to retire. The choice was taken out of my hands. I think with the way I’m wired, I think I’m a little bit glad… I’m not glad, but I can accept the way it happened. If that injury didn’t happen, I might have just kept wrestling past my prime. At least this way… it’s hard as an athlete. It’s hard to know when is it time to say ‘Okay, now this is your game. It isn’t mine anymore.’ In hindsight, I was a little fortunate that I didn’t have to make that choice, but I had it made for me. Now, I wouldn’t be as zen with it if I didn’t have this role as a producer and this special connection I have with the women. If I didn’t have that, I wouldn’t be sitting here so calmly saying my in-ring career is over.“