UFC Champ Daniel Cormier Expected to Appear at TLC

– Wrestlezone.com reports that UFC fighter and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is expected to be in attendance and sitting ringside tonight at WWE TLC 2018. It’s unknown if he is supposed to play any type of role at tonight’s event.

Last October, Cormier revealed that he was slated for some type of WWE tryout after his heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 in early November. He said he was going to audition as a member of the WWE commentary team. Cormier was previously expected to defend the UFC heavyweight title against current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. However, no deal for that fight has been signed, and no date for when it might take place has been announced.

Cormier is a longtime WWE and pro-wrestling fan. Recently, he’s stated that he plans to retire from MMA once he turns 40 years old. Additionally, it was reported some months back that FOX wants Cormier for the Smackdown broadcast team after the show moves to the network.

Daniel Cormier last fought at UFC 230, beating heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis by submission in the second round. He became the first UFC champion to hold two belts at the same time and also defend them.

Tonight’s WWE TLC 2018 event is being held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The show will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.