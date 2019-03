– At today’s AAA TripleMania Press Conference, the promotion announced that former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez will be part of TripleMania on Aug. 3. An opponent was not given, but his press conference was interrupted by Texano Jr, Psycho Clown, and Pentagon Jr. Velasquez did a face-off with all three men.

¡HAY RETO! Texano Jr llegó a retar a Caín y así respondió: – "Yo nunca dije que la lucha libre era falsa"#TriplemaniaXXVll 📹| @carlos_zulbaran https://t.co/pfff5T0fPJ pic.twitter.com/K6M847YUvI — DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) March 26, 2019