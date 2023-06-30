wrestling / News
WWE-UFC Merger Reportedly Holding Up ‘Major Changes’ To WWE Programming
June 30, 2023
Back in April, Endeavor acquired WWE and announced plans to merge it with the UFC to form a new company. That merger has not been finalized and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that is impacting plans for WWE programming. It was noted that there are major changes being discussed for RAW in particular, with the new ideas set to be implemented when the merger is done. It’s unknown what the changes are at this time.