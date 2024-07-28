UFC’s Oban Elliott Teases Possible Appearance At WWE Bash in Berlin

UFC fighter Oban Elliot hinted at a possible appearance at Bash in Berlin on Saturday. Last night’s post-UFC 304 press conference saw Elliot asked what’s next for him after his win over Preston Parsons in the preminary card. As MMAjunkie captured, Elliot hinted at an appearance at the Berlin PPV.

“I think I I got some business in Berlin under the TKO banner, and I’ll leave it at that,” Elliot said. When asked if he was going to appear, Elliot reiterated that he would “leave it at that.”

WWE Bash in Berlin takes place on August 31st and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.