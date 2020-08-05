wrestling / News
UFC Performance Institute Head Joins WWE In Operations Role
August 5, 2020 | Posted by
The head of operations for the UFC’s Performance Institute is WWE-bound. ESPN reports that James Kimball, who has been overseeing the UFC’s Performance Institute since it was developed in 2017, has left5 the company to take on a senior business operations role in WWE. He will be working out of WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.
In his capacity at the Performance Institute, Kimball oversaw the sports science, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and physical therapy programs there. According to MMAjunkie
More Trending Stories
- The Good Brothers On Why They Didn’t Go to AEW After Release, Being In With Impact For the Long Haul
- Booker T Discusses His Decision to Leave WWE In 2007, Being Impacted by Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit Situations, How He Ended Up in TNA
- Hulk Hogan Discusses Randy Savage Getting Upset With Him Over Elizabeth, Reconciling At A Doctor’s Office Shortly Before He Died
- Backstage Notes on Today’s WWE TV Tapings, Talents Rumored for Possible Storyline (Spoilers)