UFC Performance Institute Head Joins WWE In Operations Role

The head of operations for the UFC’s Performance Institute is WWE-bound. ESPN reports that James Kimball, who has been overseeing the UFC’s Performance Institute since it was developed in 2017, has left5 the company to take on a senior business operations role in WWE. He will be working out of WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

In his capacity at the Performance Institute, Kimball oversaw the sports science, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and physical therapy programs there. According to MMAjunkie