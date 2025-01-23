wrestling / News

UFC Star Kamaru Usman Visits WWE HQ, Takes Pic With Triple H

January 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kamaru Usman took a trip over to WWE Headquarters, where the UFC star got a photo with Triple H. The WWE CCO shared a photo with the former UFC welterweight champion on his Twitter account on Wednesday, as you can see below.

Triple H wrote:

“Never know who’s gonna stop by @WWE HQ…Great to see you @USMAN84kg”

WWE and UFC are sibling companies under TKO Group Holdings.

