UFC Star Kamaru Usman Visits WWE HQ, Takes Pic With Triple H
January 22, 2025 | Posted by
Kamaru Usman took a trip over to WWE Headquarters, where the UFC star got a photo with Triple H. The WWE CCO shared a photo with the former UFC welterweight champion on his Twitter account on Wednesday, as you can see below.
Triple H wrote:
“Never know who’s gonna stop by @WWE HQ…Great to see you @USMAN84kg”
WWE and UFC are sibling companies under TKO Group Holdings.
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 23, 2025