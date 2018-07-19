Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: UFC’s Cain Velasquez Trained at The WWE Performance Center This Week, New UpUpDownDown From SDCC

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cain Velasquez

– WWE announced that UFC’s Cain Velasquez stepped inside the ring to learn techniques under WWE PC coach Norman Smiley and participated in a session of DDP Yoga led by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. Velasquez also worked out in the WWE PC’s weight room and attended last night’s NXT tapings at Full Sail Live. He commented on the experience…

“My experience here has been amazing. I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it.”

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown vlog with Xavier Woods checking out Funko exclusives and more at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con…

