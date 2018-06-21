WWE News: UFC’s Cris Cyborg Offers to Train Alexa Bliss Ahead of Facing Ronda Rousey, Ciampa Trolls Gargano, Batista has a Hectic Night

– UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has offered, via Twitter, to train Alexa Bliss ahead of her upcoming match with Ronda Rousey…

Let me know # @AlexaBliss_WWE if you need help training Judo takedown and armbar defense! — Cris Cyborg #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) June 20, 2018

Thanks ! I’ll let you know #ChampsHelpingChamps — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 21, 2018

