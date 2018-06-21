wrestling / News
WWE News: UFC’s Cris Cyborg Offers to Train Alexa Bliss Ahead of Facing Ronda Rousey, Ciampa Trolls Gargano, Batista has a Hectic Night
– UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has offered, via Twitter, to train Alexa Bliss ahead of her upcoming match with Ronda Rousey…
Let me know # @AlexaBliss_WWE if you need help training Judo takedown and armbar defense!
— Cris Cyborg #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) June 20, 2018
Thanks ! I’ll let you know #ChampsHelpingChamps
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 21, 2018
– Batista posted the following on Instagram, sharing details on his hectic night…
When you get escorted to your @airbnb at 4am by two very understanding and very large police officers because someone made a mistake on your reservation and the overzealous property gate guards won’t let you into the house you’ve already checked in to. Where all your stuff is!! In the middle of the night! After you’ve been working all day! And you’ve called the owner of the house several times! And texted! And emailed! And shown the idiot gate guards your reservation confirmation! And bitched them out for turning another guest away @rob__degroot at 3am forcing him to drive an hour back to fucking Atlanta! Anyway.. these guys made it turn into a funny story I’ll be telling years down the road. But I’ll still probably go with hotels in the future. 😖Thanks guys! ✌🏼@rootsoffight
– Here is Tommaso Ciampa, continuing to troll Johnny Gargano…
#ThrowbackThursday to that time I beat atJohnnyGargano….
with my arms literally handcuffed together. pic.twitter.com/wYTfWDT68F
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) June 21, 2018