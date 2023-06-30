UK Ad Indicates CM Punk & Other Talent’s Involvement For All In At Wembley

A recent print advertisement for AEW’s upcoming All In show at Wembley Stadium puts a number of roster faces front-and-center, adding fuel to the rumor mill for who will be featured at the event. AEW has been exceptionally sparing with hints thus far, providing no officially-announced match lineups for the August show. The full-page ad in METRO has featured a number of faces as part of the display, however. CM Punk is pictured in the center primary position alongside other talent, including FTR, Kris Statlander, PAC, and Samoa Joe. While no matches have been confirmed for the card yet, this provides at least a few clues of where AEW is likely looking for featured stars. You can find a social media post showing the advertisement below.