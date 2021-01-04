wrestling / News

UK Artist Posts Mural In Honor of Brodie Lee

January 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brodie Lee AEW Dynamite

Brodie Lee’s passing has affected people all over the world, and a UK artist has paid tribute to the late AEW star with a mural. David Speed posted to Twitter with a photo of the mural, which was done in London and features Lee in black, blue, and red looking up to the sky.

AEW, Cody and Dustin Rhodes all weighed in on the mural, posting as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brodie Lee, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading