wrestling / News
UK Artist Posts Mural In Honor of Brodie Lee
January 3, 2021 | Posted by
Brodie Lee’s passing has affected people all over the world, and a UK artist has paid tribute to the late AEW star with a mural. David Speed posted to Twitter with a photo of the mural, which was done in London and features Lee in black, blue, and red looking up to the sky.
AEW, Cody and Dustin Rhodes all weighed in on the mural, posting as you can see below:
Great job David!
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 4, 2021
This is amazing #BrodieLee https://t.co/CKJwTdyvQo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2021
Awesome!! https://t.co/ORsjMI6g5j
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 4, 2021
