UK Star Jack Sexsmith Retiring Due to Injuries

Jack Sexsmith is retiring from the ring due to injuries. The UK star announced the news at a Riptide Wrestling show and noted in a post to Twitter that he is retiring due to multiple torn ligaments in his already-reconstructed knee. You can see his full announcement post below, as well as a post by David Starr commenting on Sexsmith’s retirement.

Sexsmith, one of the first openly LGBTQ+ wrestlers in the UK, made his debut in 2015 and has worked in promotions including PROGRESS, IPW: UK, Defiant, Attack Pro Wrestling and Riptide.

How lucky am I to have had something that makes saying goodbye so hard Thank you all pic.twitter.com/Jp3yB5jY4R — Jack Sexsmith (@TheJackSexsmith) July 6, 2019