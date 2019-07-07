wrestling / News
UK Star Jack Sexsmith Retiring Due to Injuries
Jack Sexsmith is retiring from the ring due to injuries. The UK star announced the news at a Riptide Wrestling show and noted in a post to Twitter that he is retiring due to multiple torn ligaments in his already-reconstructed knee. You can see his full announcement post below, as well as a post by David Starr commenting on Sexsmith’s retirement.
Sexsmith, one of the first openly LGBTQ+ wrestlers in the UK, made his debut in 2015 and has worked in promotions including PROGRESS, IPW: UK, Defiant, Attack Pro Wrestling and Riptide.
How lucky am I to have had something that makes saying goodbye so hard
Thank you all pic.twitter.com/Jp3yB5jY4R
— Jack Sexsmith (@TheJackSexsmith) July 6, 2019
.@TheJackSexsmith announced his retirement tonight due to injury.
Jack is one of my best friends out of the ring and was one of my favorite people to work with in the ring.
Thank you for your work, babe.
This is only the start of something new. pic.twitter.com/UKtzYFCdut
— (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) July 5, 2019
