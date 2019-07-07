wrestling / News

UK Star Jack Sexsmith Retiring Due to Injuries

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jack Sexsmith is retiring from the ring due to injuries. The UK star announced the news at a Riptide Wrestling show and noted in a post to Twitter that he is retiring due to multiple torn ligaments in his already-reconstructed knee. You can see his full announcement post below, as well as a post by David Starr commenting on Sexsmith’s retirement.

Sexsmith, one of the first openly LGBTQ+ wrestlers in the UK, made his debut in 2015 and has worked in promotions including PROGRESS, IPW: UK, Defiant, Attack Pro Wrestling and Riptide.

