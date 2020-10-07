WWE News: UK Stars On How Drew McIntyre Became a Role Model to Them, King Corbin’s Entrance Theme, Latest UpUpDownDown Uno

– WWE has poasted a new extra clip from the WWE 24: Drew McIntyre special looking at how McIntyre became a role model for British wrestlers. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Nikki Cross, Noam Dar, Killian Dain and others talk about Drew McIntyre’s massive influence on the wrestling community in the British Isles in this bonus scene from WWE 24: Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One, available on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.”

– The WWE Music YouTube account has posted a video for “King’s Darkness,” the entrance theme of King Corbin:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video features more Uno woth Cesaro and Tyler Breeze: