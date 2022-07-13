wrestling / News
UK Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
July 12, 2022 | Posted by
Josh Briggs & Brooks Jenson will defend the NXT UK Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on Tuesday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jenson vs. Pretty Deadly
* JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes
* Axiom debuts
#WWENXT is looking good next week! pic.twitter.com/1WLRwcXuen
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 13, 2022
