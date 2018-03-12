Ultimate Deletion Set to Air on Next Week’s Raw

– WWE will air the Ultimate Deletion between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt on next week’s episode of Raw. A preview of the match aired on Monday’s episode of Raw which saw the WWE debut of the extended Hardy family in Queen Rebecca, King Maxel, Lord Wolfgang,Senor Benjamin, and Vanguard1.

You can see the promo below. The segment came after Bray Wyatt accepted Hardy’s challenge. Ultimate Deletion was taped last week at the Hardy Compound.