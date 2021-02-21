WWE News: Ultimate Elimination Chamber Show Set For Today, Karrion Kross Comments On No DQ Match

– WWE has an “Ultimate Elimination Chamber” show set to air this afternoon ahead of the PPV itself. As you can see below, Sam Roberts, Matt Camp, and Matt Pappolla will host the show which airs at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on the Network. The three will put together the greatest Elimination Chamber matches that they can for both men and women:

Get ready for the ULTIMATE Elimination Chamber!

@notsam joins @TheMattCamp & @BodieIsRyan of #WWETheBump to craft the most epic Men’s and Women’s Chamber Matches possible. https://t.co/KUJZaGQFhu — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2021

– Karrion Kross posted a video in which he reacts to his match with Santos Escobar being named a No DQ match. You can see the clip below: