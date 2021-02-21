wrestling / News

WWE News: Ultimate Elimination Chamber Show Set For Today, Karrion Kross Comments On No DQ Match

February 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ultimate Elimination Chamber

– WWE has an “Ultimate Elimination Chamber” show set to air this afternoon ahead of the PPV itself. As you can see below, Sam Roberts, Matt Camp, and Matt Pappolla will host the show which airs at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on the Network. The three will put together the greatest Elimination Chamber matches that they can for both men and women:

– Karrion Kross posted a video in which he reacts to his match with Santos Escobar being named a No DQ match. You can see the clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Karrion Kross, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading