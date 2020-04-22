wrestling / News
WWE News: Ultimate Warrior vs. Triple H WrestleMania Video Online, Kurt Angle vs. Triple H No Way Out 2002 Clip
WWE has posted a couple of Triple H’s notable PPV losses online, including his squash match against Ultimate Warrior from WrestleMania XII. You can see that clip below:
Also posted was a clip from the No Way Out 2002 match between Kurt Angle and Triple H, which saw Angle pick up the win with Stephanie McMahon as the guest referee:
