WWE News: Ultimate Warrior vs. Triple H WrestleMania Video Online, Kurt Angle vs. Triple H No Way Out 2002 Clip

April 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ultimate Warrior WrestleMania XII

WWE has posted a couple of Triple H’s notable PPV losses online, including his squash match against Ultimate Warrior from WrestleMania XII. You can see that clip below:

Also posted was a clip from the No Way Out 2002 match between Kurt Angle and Triple H, which saw Angle pick up the win with Stephanie McMahon as the guest referee:

