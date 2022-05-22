Ultimate Women of Wrestling Results 5.21.22: Ivelisse, Santana Garrett, Miranda Alize in Action

– Ultime Women of Wrestling held its inaugural event last night at the Sahara Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show aired live on Title Match Network. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Ashley D’Amboise beat Jordan Blu

* Zeda Zhang beat Gemma Jewels

* The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade) beat Delilah Doom & Myka Madrid

* Christina Von Eerie beat Nevaeh

* Miranda Alize beat Alex Gracia

* Jennacide vs. Lei’D Tapa was ruled a double countout.

* Santana Garrett beat Christi Jaynes

* Ivelisse beat Mazzerati