Various News: Ultimate Wrestlemania Sunday Stream Online, Impact Hypes Debut of Jody Threat, Two Free Impact Matches

– The livestream for WWE’s Ultimate Wrestlemania Sunday special, with Liv Morgan, is now online.

Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts and Kazeem Famuyide with special guest commissioner Liv Morgan dream up the ultimate WrestleMania showdowns based on their picks from a 10-Rounds fantasy draft.

– Impact Wrestling is hyping the debut of Jody Threat on Thursday’s episode.

– Impact has also posted videos of Josh Alexander vs. KENTA and Miya Yamashita vs. Killer Kelly from last Thursday’s episode.