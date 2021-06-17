wrestling / News
Ultimate X Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
It’s official: the Ultimate X match is back. Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter that the unique match type will return at Slammiversary on July 17. The PPV will air at 8 PM ET. The match features X Division Champion Josh Alexander defending against five other men: Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams and Trey Miguel. The five had a match at Against All Odds to determine a #1 contender, but it was ruled a no contest after Madman Fulton interfered. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan (up in the air after Callihan was ‘fired’ at Against All Odds)
* Ultimate X Match for Impact X Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel
BREAKING: ULTIMATE X will return at #Slammiversary on July 17th as @Walking_Weapon will defend the X-Division Championship against @TheTreyMiguel, @The_Ace_Austin, @DashingChrisBey, @HakimZane and @iPeteyWilliams!
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/k3XEXS80vH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2021
