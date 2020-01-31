– IMPACT Wrestling announced the Ultimate X match will be returning at TNA – There’s No Place Like Home. Participants for the match have no been announced.

BREAKING: The most innovative match in TNA history – the Ultimate X match – is returning at TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!

Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/dq8Jmg5mMw

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 31, 2020