Ultimate X Match Announced For TNA: There’s No Place Like Home
January 31, 2020 | Posted by
– IMPACT Wrestling announced the Ultimate X match will be returning at TNA – There’s No Place Like Home. Participants for the match have no been announced.
BREAKING: The most innovative match in TNA history – the Ultimate X match – is returning at TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/dq8Jmg5mMw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 31, 2020
