Impact Wrestling has announced four matches, including a qualifying bout for Ultimate X, for next week’s show. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling, which airs on AXS TV:

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley

* Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace

* Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian