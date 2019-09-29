wrestling / News
Ultimo Dragon Signs With Dragon Gate in Senior Advisor Role, Will Continue to Wrestle
– Dragon Gate has officially announced via its official Facebook page that Japanese wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon has signed with the company in a senior advisor role. Under the role, he will provide coaching and training for the younger generation of talent. Additionally, he will continue to compete in the ring for Dragon Gate when his schedule allows it. You can check out the full announcement on the news from Dragon Gate below.
Dragon (nee Yoshihiro Asai) is a veteran of WCW and WWE. He has also worked in NJPW, Pro Wrestling Noah, AJPW, CMLL, and many more. He will turn 53 years old in December.
“Dragon Gate are happy to announce that Ultimo Dragon has officially joined the company in a senior advisor role. In this role he be able provide invaluable coaching and training for the younger generation, while continuing to compete in the ring when his schedule allows it. DG wrestlers & staff, now together with Ultimo Dragon, will continue to strive to make Dragon Gate an exciting and enjoyable experience for our fans. Please join us in welcoming Ultimo Dragon back home.”
