Ultimo Dragon Officially Joins Dragon Gate Roster
– Ultimo Dragon has officially made his return to Dragon Gate. The WCW, WWE and NJPW alumnus made his return at Dragon Gate Storm Gate 2019 this morning, as you can see from the tweets below. According to the tweets, after he competed in the main event match alongside Darkness Dragon and Dragon Kid against Masato Yoshino Naruki Doi, and YAMATO, Yoshino asked his former mentor to return to Dragon Gate. Dragon accepted and is now back on the roster.
Dragon has not been a regular part of Dragon Gate’s roster since it was known as Toryumon back in 2003. The Dragon left the company and took the Toryumon name with him, after which the promotion changed its name to Dragon Gate.
事件勃発。
Eitaの予告していた"ターゲット"は究極龍だった。#DRAGONGATE pic.twitter.com/dIWHm84QOB
— 戸澤塾校長焼鯖乳首ノータッチヨシタツカブトトルネード (@implantgtgt) September 11, 2019
【DRAGON GATE】吉野号泣…ウルティモが“再合流"決意 対REDへ｢闘龍門の歴史を教えてやる｣▼望月が10･8後楽園でDG王者･Ben-Kに挑戦｢勝つイメージある｣ ススムがブレイブ王座V3…後楽園大会https://t.co/q4FsOqRMBS#DRAGONGATE pic.twitter.com/tdD6pgCC5Q
— プロレス/格闘技DX編集部 (@PKDX) September 11, 2019
ドラゴンゲート後楽園ホール大会を観戦！ウルティモ校長！#DRAGONGATE pic.twitter.com/4eaBamwyJF
— ニューヨーク 嶋佐和也 (@shimasahead) September 11, 2019
