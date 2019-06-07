wrestling / News

Ultimo Dragon Returning To Dragon Gate For First Time In 15 Years

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ultimo Dragon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ultimo Dragon will return to Dragon Gate for their upcoming show on July 21 at Kobe World Memorial Hall, which is their biggest show of the year. Dragon has not been a part of the promotion since the two sides had a falling out in 2004. That was when Dragon took the Toryumon name and copyrights with him (as he founded that promotion) and it became Dragon Gate.

