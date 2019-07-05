wrestling / News
Ultimo Dragon Reveals Who His Favorite Opponent Was, Talks Kazuchika Okada’s Success in NJPW
– Wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon spoke with SLAM! Wrestling for a new interview discussing his appearance for SMASH Wrestling and more. Highlights are below:
On why he chose to appear for SMASH: “SMASH has good fighters, and I came to do my best”.
On his favorite wrestlers to work with: “I liked wrestling Rey Mysterio and Chris Jericho, and I also had great matches with Liger and Hayabusa … My favorite opponent was Dean Malenko. We had many great matches together. Our best match was at Starrcade 1996.”
On Kazuchika Okada’s success: “Okada was only 15 years old when I first met him. I knew there was something special in him when I saw him. I am very happy for his success. It’s a big honor for me to have trained him.”
