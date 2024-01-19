Ultimo Dragon Says Kazuchika Okada Hasn’t Decided Where He’s Going

As previously reported, Kazuchika Okada is leaving NJPW soon, as his contract will expire at the end of the month. It was noted that AEW and WWE are both interested in acquiring his services. In a post on Instagram, Ultimo Dragon said that Okada told him personally that he was leaving and that he hasn’t decided where he was going at this time.

He wrote: “Okada came yesterday to meet me to let me know he is leaving New Japan. Ever since he came to Toryumon when he was 15 years old, he has always been very humble. Every time he has had an important event in his life, he always lets me know. Although he hasn’t decided yet, I’m sure he will continue to be a superstar wherever he goes. But not only that, I know he will never change and will continue to be the great man he is.”