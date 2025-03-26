Ultimo Guerrero Added to MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced that Ultimo Guerrero has been added to the Battle Riot match at the MLW event of the same name. It happens on April 5. The winner will be the MLW World Champion. Guerrero joins a match that includes champion Matt Riddle, Tom Lawlor, Donovan Dijak, Satoshi Kojima, Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, Paul Walter Hauser, Paul London, Atlantis Jr., BRG, Bobby Fish, Alex Kane, Brock Anderson, Okumura, Juicy Finau, Esfinge, Bishop Dyer, Blue Panther, KUSHIDA, Virus, Matthew Justice, Anthony Greene and Jesus Rodriguez.

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Ultimo Guerrero will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Thunder Studios Arena in greater Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

While Battle RIOT VII is currently sold out, more tickets will be made available at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting today at 10am PT. REMINDER: MLW has upgraded to a larger venue to host its LA debut: the Thunder Studios Arena in nearby Long Beach, CA.

Último Guerrero, the legendary Luchador de Otro Nivel, will compete in the upcoming Battle RIOT. With a career built on grit, excellence, and championship pedigree, Guerrero now sets his sights on outlasting 39 other fighters to take the MLW World Heavyweight Championship back to Mexico.

Hailing from Gómez Palacio, Durango, Guerrero’s rise to the top of the lucha libre world began with training under Halcón Suriano and Gran Markus. After navigating the tough Mexico City scene, he debuted in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), where he gained notoriety following his breakout victory over Mr. Águila in a mask match at Arena México in 1998.

Over the course of his legendary career, Guerrero has captured nearly every major accolade in CMLL. He held the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship from 2002 to 2006, defending it 28 times in one of the most dominant runs in the title’s history. He is a five-time CMLL World Tag Team Champion, having held the belts with iconic partners like Rey Bucanero, Dr. Wagner Jr., and Dragón Rojo Jr., and he also won the CMLL World Trios Championship twice, showcasing his adaptability in all forms of competition. Guerrero’s tournament success includes victories in the Gran Alternativa—first in 1999 with Blue Panther and again in 2008 with Dragón Rojo Jr.—as well as back-to-back wins in the International Gran Prix in 2006 and 2007. In 2009, he became the first-ever CMLL Universal Champion, a title he would reclaim in 2014 after defeating La Sombra in the finals.

As a faction leader, Guerrero has left his mark by commanding some of CMLL’s most dominant units, including Los Nuevos Infernales, Los Guerreros de la Atlántida, and his current crew, Los Guerreros Laguneros, alongside Gran Guerrero and Euforia. His career also features defining moments of personal transformation, most notably his unforgettable mask vs. mask loss to longtime ally Atlantis in 2014—a rare moment of humility that only added to his legendary status.

Now, as he enters the Battle RIOT, Guerrero brings decades of experience, leadership, and championship instincts to MLW’s most chaotic match. With the World Heavyweight Championship hanging in the balance, will Último Guerrero, the master strategist and relentless competitor, rise above the RIOT and seize the moment?

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Satoshi Kojima

•Atlantis

•Barbaro Cavernario

•Hechicero

•Paul Walter Hauser

•Paul London

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Atlantis Jr.

•BRG

•Ultimo Guerrero

•Bobby Fish

•Blue Panther

•MLW National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice

•Kushida

•Alex Kane

•Brock Anderson

•Okumura

•Juicy Finau

•Jesus Rodriguez

•Anthony Greene

•Virus

MLW World Middleweight Championship:

Místico (champion) vs. Templario

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. Shoko Nakajima

CMLL Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus

HIMAWARI vs. Janai Kai

Card subject to change.