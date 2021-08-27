Ultimo Guerrero Comments On Recent CMLL Exits, Says He’s Happy Where He Is

Ultimo Guerrero recently commented on the spate of recent talent exits that have befallen CMLL. As has been reported there have been several departures as of late including the stable NGD and Mistico II, as well as Bandido and Diamante Azul earlier this year.

Guerrero was mentioned in some comments as a reason for the talents exiting, and he was asked about the exits by Mas Lucha. Guerrero said that the company has always been a hotbed for talent and that he’s happy there currently.

“It’s the movements that the world of wrestling has and that puts people as the villain in the damn social media,” Guerrero said (thanks to Fightful for the transcription & translation). “Let me tell you one thing, CMLL was always been a hotbed for the world and for all the companies everywhere. The Council has always worried about having their alumni in Kinder, Primary School, Secondary, High School, and College education and graduates as professional wrestlers. I am happy where I am at, thanks to CMLL, to those spaces and gyms where I trained, and to the Arena Mexico where we can train and prepare the youth. Wrestling in Mexico and overseas moves around CMLL.”