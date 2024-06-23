Ultimo Guerrero had some issues with his mask during his match in last night’s AEW Collision, and he spoke about what happened in a new social media post. Guerrero had to check his mask throughout the match and it reportedly fell off several times, which he talked about in a post to Facebook.

Guerrero wrote (translation per POST Wrestling):

“A story totell I came to the dressing room of the recording location for AEW at the collision function unforeseen for me from one day to the next where I had to fight with mask and it turns out I have no masks arriving at the location they realized there is no mask immediately a company worker was ordered to make an unusual mask he made it as he could reflecting the loyalty he has to his work within an hour or so checking and worrying why I looked good. everyone criticizing why he pulls out that mask and I’m thinking about the sacrifice of this person my respect because it’s the work of a great working man of AEW represents my sacrifice and that’s why I put it on and went up with it. sometimes many people do something for us and we do not take them into account with pride I will keep this mask.”

Guerrero lost his mask back in September of 2014 in a match at CMLL’s Aniversario show.