Various News: Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Now On Disney+, Clip From Last Week’s Tales from The Territories

– The lucha-themed series Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion is now streaming on Disney+. The series, which debuted last June on Disney Channel, is now available on the streaming platform per PWInsider. There’s been no word on a second season yet for the show, described as follows:

Violet Rodriguez, an everyday Mexican American teen, is chosen by a magical luchador mask which transforms her into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion.

– Vice has released a clip from last week’s Tales From the Territories, with Jim Cornette talking about Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawlerr’s feud: